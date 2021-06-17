Johnson County Farmers Market features new vendor

Submitted

“Five Sisters Homestead is a first-generation farm that focuses on locally raised, antibiotic, and hormone-free practices to raise our delicious and healthy proteins.”

The farm is located at the foot of Whitetop Mountain. Joe and Crystal Dalia have been married for 17 years and have been raising their five daughters, who are active in helping care for the animals. The meat is humanely born, raised, fed, and slaughtered in Washington County, Virginia. A majority of the feed used by Five Sisters Homestead is also raised in Southwest Virginia.

“Through partnerships with local Food banks, we can take unusable produce and or goods and turn them into usable healthy proteins,” Joe said. “We offer a full variety of sausage, pork chops, and other pork products. We also offer the best ground beef and steaks you’ll ever eat and eggs that will leave you smiling all day. So, we look forward to serving you this year.”

The farm also provides homemade organic bread, sweet rolls, muffins, and homemade jewelry. They will be offering samples of some of their products, so be sure to stop by their tent and get to know Joe and Crystal.June 19 is bring-a-friend day at Johnson County Farmers Market. So bring a friend to JCFM, stop by the coordinator table and let them know, and you will be entered into a drawing for a prize. The drawing will be held at 11:30 a.m. Each week new produce is arriving at JCFM as the weather warms and the season progresses.

Check out the Facebook page on Fridays for a list of vendors attending and the products they will be bringing. JCFM is every Saturday morning from 9-12 at Ralph Stout Park. Please visit and make it a part of the Saturday morning activities.