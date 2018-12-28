Johnson County deputies investigating aggravated robbery on Cold Springs Road residence

By Tamas Mondovics

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is involved with an ongoing investigating of an aggravated robbery that happened earlier this morning. (12/28/2018)

Based on a press release by JCSO investigators are working to gather more facts surrounding the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that two unknown persons went to the victims’ residence on Cold Springs Road just north of Mountain City and after a brief conversation with the victim the suspects forced their way into the home.

The victim was locked inside another room of the home. The victim was eventually able to escape and flee to a residence close by to call for assistance, deputies said. The victim was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.

Based on some information by the victim, law enforcement officials are now looking for a Silver Chrysler Sebring with damage to the front.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The case is very active and ongoing. Please look for updates in this developing story.