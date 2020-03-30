Johnson County Declares State of Emergency

Johnson County State of Emergency Declaration

WHEREAS, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the Governor of Tennessee has declared a State of Emergency, and two cases of COVID-19 have been presumptively confirmed positive within the borders of Johnson County; and

WHEREAS, as a result of the above-described incident, I have determined that there is an imminent threat of, or existing conditions have caused or will cause, widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property, and thus, causing disruption to the public order of life; and

WHEREAS, the County of Johnson has declared a state of emergency; and

NOW, THEREFORE, pursuant to the authority vested in me as the Mayor of Johnson County, Tennessee under T.C.A. 58-2-110(3)(A)(v):

Section 1: A state of emergency is hereby declared within the jurisdiction of Johnson County, Tennessee.

Section 2: The emergency area covered by this state of emergency shall be the entire area of Johnson County.

Section 3: I hereby order all Johnson County staff to cooperate in the enforcement and implementation of the provisions of this Declaration, all applicable local ordinances, state and federal laws, the Johnson County Emergency Operations Plans and any other measure deemed necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community.

Section 4, I hereby order this declaration: (a) to be distributed to the news media and other organizations calculated to bring its contents to the attention of the general public; (b) to be filed with Clerk to Johnson County and (c) to be distributed to others as necessary to ensure proper implementation of this declaration.