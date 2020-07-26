Johnson County Courthouse to close on Monday after COVID-19 cases confirmed

By Tamas Mondovics

Posted on the Johnson County Tennessee Government Facebook page, Mayor Mike Taylor announces that the County Courthouse will be closed Monday, July 27, after two confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported.

“It has come to my attention that we do, in fact, have two confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus reported from the Johnson County Courthouse,” Taylor said.

“At this time, we are doing everything necessary in our power to assure the safety of everyone directly or indirectly involved.”

To that end, All public spaces will be deep cleaned and sanitized and will reopen on Tuesday, July 28, the notice read.

Taylor emphasizes that out of an abundance of caution, those who were in the courthouse between July 17 – 24, “you’re advised to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms throughout August 3.”

The continuation of wearing protective masks and social distancing is urged under the Mayor’s recent Mask Mandate.

