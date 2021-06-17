Johnson County Commissioner Jerry Grindstaff arrested after domestic dispute
By Tamas Mondovics
Editor
Johnson County (District 3) Commissioner Jerry Grindstaff, 75 of Stout Branch Rd., Mountain City, was arrested and spent a night in jail last Saturday, June 12, 2021, following what deputies called a “dispute over property.”
According to a release by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:30 pm, officers responded to the incident and charged Grindstaff with Aggravated Assault and False Reports to Authorities.Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester confirmed that Grindstaff was “held overnight and was released on a $20,000 bond.”
A court date has been set for August 25, 2021.Sheriff Tester said that the investigation is ongoing, and further details of the incident will be forthcoming.