Johnson County Chamber of Commerce Independence Day Celebration Wednesday, July 4

A parade in downtown Mountain City will kick off the festivities at 4:30 p.m. Children may decorate their bikes, wagons or buggies and participate in the parade. To participate in the parade, lineup will be 4:00 p.m. at the Mountain City Elementary.

After the parade the celebration will move to Ralph Stout Park for more fun, food, music and fireworks.

The Johnson County Children’s Community Singers will perform patriotic songs. At 7:15 p.m. The Flower Pearl Groove Band will play a medley of 60’s and 70’s classic rock.

The Famous Unknowns featuring Randy Dandurrand will perform 8:00 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.