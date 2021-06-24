Johnson County Center for the Arts reaches another milestone

Board members of the Johnson County Center for the Arts, joined by representatives of Farmers State Bank, gather for a photo during a recent celebration of the official purchase of the property occupied by the Arts building. The purchase is a another major milestone in the success of the center’s history. Photos submitted

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

On Friday, July 18, supporters and volunteers gathered to celebrate another milestone for the Johnson County Center for the Arts. The event celebrated the official purchase of the property that holds the Johnson County Center for the Arts building.

“The building was previously owned by Farmers State Bank, whose generosity allowed the Center to get up and running with very low overhead and get right to work establishing a gallery space and a classroom where the community can gather to learn new art forms and make new friends in a supportive environment,” said Director of the Center for the Arts, Cristy Dunn. “We deeply appreciate Farmers State Bank and the many, many individuals who gave of their time,resources, and skills to make the Johnson County Center for the Arts a reality.”

Dunn emphasized that more than 40 local artists now sell their wares in the gallery. Each month’s new show anchored with the first-Friday celebration of live music and art talks is also on the roster.While classes and shows moved online during the pandemic, in-person classes will start again next month.

“Lesson kits are also available in a variety of media,” she said. “The mission of Johnson County Center for the Arts is to empower our community and bring residents together through teaching, encouraging, and supporting a variety of artistic forms and experiences.”

Evelyn Cook, visionary and President of the Arts Center’s Board of Directors, brought together a group of people who donated $1,000 a year for three years toward the purchase of the building. They are members of the Paintbrush Circle.

“A small mural will be created in their honor and unveiled on Friday, July 2,” Dunn said. “With their help and the help of many other community members who came together and contributed building skills and financial resources, the long-time dream of an Arts Center in Johnson County is now a reality.”

Assistant Director Temple Reece agreed when she said, “The Center for the Arts has been such a positive influence for people of all ages and backgrounds. The community working together, sharing vision and resources has made a dream come true.”

You can learn more at www.jocoartcenter.org.