Johnson County awarded $17,500 Highway Safety Grants

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Officials were pleased to announce that $17,500 in Hi­­­ghway Safety Grants was awarded for promoting public safety on Johnson County roads and curbing drunk driving. State Senator Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) said that he had been informed of the grant last month by the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

According to Lundberg’s office, the Johnson County grant is divided into two portions. The first one includes $5,000 to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department for High Visibility Enforcement. The second is $12,500, which will go to the Shady Valley Volunteer Fire Department for Emergency Medical Service.

“These funds will go a long way toward helping our local law enforcement reduce injuries and fatalities on our roadways,” said Lundberg.

The grant awards will be disbursed by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) and are provided to agencies that successfully applied for funding who meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standard.

“I am pleased these funds will be available to Johnson County to invest in road safety,” Lundberg added. “I appreciate the hard work that our local officials have done in helping us receive these funds.”

Grant applications must be in line with THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities.