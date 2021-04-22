JoCo Robos head to Worlds

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

Johnson County’s robotics teams continue to prosper despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Both representatives from JCMS and JCHS qualified for the state competition and competed virtually. The regular season closed out on Saturday with a competition and a friendly home game. Local teams waited with bated breath for final state results.

JCMS took second place at state and will compete in Vex Robotics’ remote world competition. Students and coaches were especially excited to compete since last year’s competition was canceled because of the current pandemic.

“We’re pretty excited especially since it’s the Year of the Mask,” said Quave.

The talented students continue working diligently to modify their programming, driving, and strategizing skills in preparation for the competition. Find out more about the robotics seasons, and the middle school’s historic fourth world competition qualification since the program began six years ago. Please see The Tomahawk’s next edition for a complete coverage of the team’s accomplishments and recent success.