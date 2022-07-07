Jobs4TN.gov system outage

By Karla Prudhomme

Freelance Writer

The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development’s site, Jobs4TN.gov, has been experiencing a system outage that has affected a wide variety of services throughout Tennessee, including services provided through the Tennessee American Job Centers, Tennessee Adult Education, TOSHA, Workplace Regulations, and Compliance, Workers’ Compensation, Unemployment Insurance, and Employment Security. Though some services continue to be offered onsite and in person, the statewide system outage has caused a delay in unemployment benefit payments, creating a hardship for thousands of Tennesseans, including many in Johnson County.

Jobs4TN.gov is the state’s unemployment system and labor data exchange. On Sunday, June 26, ‘Geographic Solutions Incorporated’ (GSI), the vendor that operates Jobs4TN, notified The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development about the service interruption, which GSI stated: “may be for an extended period of time.”

Though Tennesseans across the State could not access Jobs4TN.gov starting on Sunday, June 26, The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development did not release a formal statement until Tuesday, June 28 at 6:41 p.m., leaving many frustrated. According to Chris Cannon, Chief Communications Officer for The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development, “GSI met with Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development and State IT officials on Monday, June 27, to provide an initial overview of the issues at its network operation centers and assured the State that they were working around the clock to resolve the issues.”

Cannon stated, “The Department will distribute benefits as soon as possible; however, there is no timeline for when that will happen. Concerning Tennesseans

who need to file a new unemployment claim, they will need to wait for further instructions on how to apply once the system is operational.”

Tennessee is one of approximately thirty-five states affected by the service interruptions at Geographic Solutions Incorporated, and though GSI markets itself

as a leading provider of employment software for government agencies, it fell prey to an attempted malware attack. In a statement

provided by GSI President Paul Toomey, he stated that “we are conducting a full investigation to determine the cause and scope of the incident and taking steps to help prevent this from happening again.”

Toomey said, “though these are initial findings in our ongoing investigation into this matter, the latest information indicates that no personal data was accessed.”

Cannon stated that “those waiting on unemployment benefit checks, those needing to file a claim or submit required paperwork, as well as those needing to utilize other services only available on the Jobs4TN site, are encouraged to visit TN.gov/workforce or the State’s social media pages for updates.