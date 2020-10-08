Jo. Co. Schools releases mobile app

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

Johnson County Schools continues its rise in technology this year with a new interactive mobile app for students, parents, and staff to access relevant information on the go. The COVID-19 pandemic forced schools across the nation to adapt to digital learning methods, but Johnson County seems to be inspired by the change long after in-person learning started back.

The local school system is taking steps to bring Johnson County into a new era in education through improved online learning methods, live streaming public meetings and sporting events, and innovations like the new Johnson County Schools TN mobile app.

“Johnson County Schools strongly recommends that all students and parents download this app to receive the most up-to-date information right on their device,” Johnson County Schools announced in a recent statement.

The new app includes everything from general school news and the district handbook to school-specific notifications, staff contact information, and student and teacher Skyward Learning Center portals.This program allows easy access and answers for some of the most common questions.

COVID-19 is the original reason for more technologically focused means. Within the app, Johnson County School provides a COVID-19 Dashboard with up to date data on cases within the school system, including each school, Central Office, and bus garages. In a previous School Board meeting, officials confirmed that Johnson County School Nurse Practitioner Wendy Henley has been documenting and analyzing each reported case of COVID-19.

At this time, no one from Johnson County Schools was available for further comment. The Johnson County Schools TN mobile app is available for free download on the Apple Store and Google Play Store.Be aware that this app is not available for desktop devices such as Mac computers.

For more information on Johnson County Schools, visit jocoed.net. The next School Board meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, and include discussion on whether “to approve a resolution of Johnson County Board of Education in support of a moratorium on State Standardized Testing for the 2020-2021 school year.”

Interested parties can view the meeting in real time or archives on the Johnson County Schools TN Video Youtube channel.