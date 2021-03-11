Jo Co Center for the Arts celebrates Wildlife Tennessee

By Tamas Mondovics

The Johnson County Center for the Arts is encouraging residents to enjoy a celebration of Wildlife of East Tennessee, a community art show that draws attention to the wide variety and endless beauty of the region.

“Several local and regional artists have created works in a variety of media,” said Arts Center Director Cristy Dunn. “While visiting the center’s online website, you can click on each image to learn more, and don’t forget to leave your comments for the artists.”

Dunn emphasized more exciting news in connection with the Center’s availability to the public.

“The Arts Center will be open on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning March 12,” she said. “We will still be open by appointment other days. Our hours will increase as more volunteers become fully vaccinated.”

The Center asks patrons to help protect its volunteers and visitors by wearing a mask and social distancing.Johnson County is fortunate to have a plethora of interesting wildlife on its doorstep. In celebration of this the Center for the Arts, in conjunction with Johnson County Mayor Taylor, the Mountain City Natural Resource Conservation Service and the Johnson County Soil Conservation District is holding an “East Tennessee Wildlife in Art exhibit from March 5 to April 16.

The show can be seen online by going to the Johnson County Center for the Arts webpage at jocoartcenter.org and scrolling down to “Now Showing”.

Exhibit winners include the following: Johnson County Mayor Award- Lewis Chapman, Diane Evans and Kathy Dawson; Johnson County Soil Conservation District and Natural Resource Conservation Service Award- Rick Ramsey, Kathy Dawson and Lewis Chapman; the Director’s Award – Lyn Walker, George Sanfilippo, Marilyn Helms.

Paintings, photographs, leather work, leaded glass, and jewelry are on display at the Center for the Arts. Hours are Fridays from 10-5 beginning March 12 and other days by appointment. Dunn said, “We can’t wait to see you and catch up.”