JCSO searching for missing person
Missing Person: Norman J. Warren
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. According to information, Norman J. Warren was reported missing on March 13, 2021. Information regarding Warren’s last whereabouts is unclear at this time. Mr. Warren is a 57 year old male, 5’9”, 190 pounds with gray hair.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by North Carolina Authorities in this Investigation. If you have any information you are asked to contact Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 423-727-7761.
Office information:
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
216 Honeysuckle Street
Mountain City, TN 37683
423-727-7761 | 423-727-5794
www.johnsoncountysd.org