JCSO asks for help locating missing person

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the public on Monday, August 10, for help locating a missing person. Allen Boy McGee, age 65, was last seen in the Butler area on Thursday, August 6. There are no records of any medical issues pertaining to the missing person. Officers say McGee could be traveling in a red 2020 Kia Soul with Tennessee tags. Registration is 8R2-8J1.

Anyone with information on McGee should contact Investigator Shawn Brown at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 727-7761..