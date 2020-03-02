JCHS teacher on unpaid leave

By Meg Dickens

STAFF WRITER

The Tomahawk confirmed with Director of Schools Mishelle Simcox that Johnson County High School teacher Craig Cox is now on leave without pay. Cox is currently the culinary arts teacher and the Longhorn Offensive Line Coach for the JCHS football team. According to Simcox, this incident is not a school matter. The nature of the issue is unknown at this time.

“Mr. Craig Cox is on unpaid leave due to a matter that is under investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department,” said Simcox in an official statement to the Tomahawk. “Because of this, all official comments must come from the Sheriff’s department or the District Attorney General.”

Tomahawk Facebook followers are currently asking for more information. The Tomahawk staff contacted the Johnson County TN, Sheriff’s Office​ around 8 AM today for a statement and still have not heard back. We will release more information once we receive word. We aim to report confirmed fact.