JCHS Class of 2021 prepares for graduation
Jill Penley
Freelance Writer
Despite enduring a worldwide pandemic, dealing with virtual learning issues, and missing several customary ‘end of year’ activities, the 134 resilient students making up the Johnson County High School Class of 2021 are preparing to graduate next week.
“The Class of 2021 endured a lot of uncertainty to reach this point,” said Leon Henley, J.C.H.S. Principal, “and we are proud of their ability to adapt on the go and come out successfully their senior year.”
Another thing to set this graduating class apart is the venue for their special day.
“The JCHS Class of 2021 Graduation will be held at Paul H. McEwen stadium on Saturday, May 22, at noon,” said Dr. Mischelle Simcox, Director of Schools. “We are proud of the seniors and all of their accomplishments.”
At the Johnson County School Board meeting, Simcox explained that there are a couple alternative dates in case of rain. For light rain, the ceremony will be moved to 4 p.m. For heavy rain, the ceremony will be moved to Sunday at 2 p.m.
Each senior will receive eight tickets to distribute to family and friends to witness the ceremony to be held on the Johnson County High School’s Coach Harold Arnold Field inside Paul H. McEwen Stadium in Mountain City. Although outdoor graduation has been held on the football field in the past, it has not been done in several years.
Due to stringent COVID-19 restrictions, last year’s ceremony was a “drive-in” graduation at Chamber Park to adhere to social distancing guidelines and keep everyone safe. Vehicles were spread out across the park facing the stage constructed specifically for the event, with parents receiving audio via FM radio signal.
Seniors will be looking back at their time with each other at J.C.H.S. while simultaneously looking forward to their futures. Dozens in this graduating class are college-bound. “We are encouraged by the number of students who presented college acceptance letters,” said Brittany Evans, GEAR UP Site Coordinator.
Berea College
Samantha Manuel
East Tennessee State University
Isaac Brown
Kaselyn Furches
Emma Garcia
Hunter Graybeal
Alyssa Hammons
Logan Hampton
Hannah Hopkins
Omar Linares
Brett Ward
Madison Wright
John Cabot University
Samantha Marra
King University
Trinity Caridas
Northeast State Community College
Ethan Bower
Caroline Buff
Ethan Campbell
Clayton Cross
Austin Gentry
Warren Hampton
Katylin Jennings
Cindy Jones
Michael Kinnison
Christopher Laing
Abby Laws
Abigail Lipford
Emily Miller
Ashley Potter
Madison Potter
Jacob Proffitt
Hailie Reece
Itsel Salinas
Hannah Trivette
Aiden Walker
Tyler Wilson
Southwest Virginia Highlands Community College
Trevor Gentry
The University of Tennessee Chattanooga
Samantha Morefield
United States Air Force
Robert Coffey
University of Tennessee
Hailey Pollard
Walters State Community College
Rhiannon Icenhour