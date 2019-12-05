JCHS cheer squad tour capitol with Rep. Hill

By Meg Dickens

STAFF WRITER

The Johnson County High School cheerleaders represented Johnson County during a recent trip to Nashville, Tennessee. On Friday, November 22, they met State Representative Timothy Hill for a tour of the historic state capitol. According to the Tennessee State Museum, this is one of the oldest working capitols in existence, and it was named a

Historic National Landmark in 1971.

“It was wonderful having the cheerleaders visit,”

Representative Hill said. “We got to spend quite a bit of time together. It was really a highlight for me. We are so proud of them.”

The cheerleaders learned about the Tennessee state government during this trip. Representative Hill answered any questions they had on the government or the capitol. He showed the Longhorns the Legislative Library, House Floor, and his office. In the

House of Representatives, Tennessee has 99 House districts that hold approximately 64,102 residents. While touring, they also met Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s Chief of Staff and State Treasurer David Lillard, Jr.

On Sunday, November 24, they took a step into the spotlight during an NFL (National Football League) game. They cheered the Tennessee Titans on to victory in their home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Representative Hill made the comparison that he represents the state, and they represented the county that night.

Representative Timothy Hill stays involved in local affairs. He helps

secure funding for programs such as the Johnson County Schools robotics program and recognizes Mountain City citizens such as Farmers State Bank’s John Muse. Find out more about Representative Hill at capitol.tn.gov, and direct questions to [email protected] Keep informed on Johnson County student events and achievements in the Tomahawk, jocoed.net, and on Facebook @johnsoncountyhighschooltn.