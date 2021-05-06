JCHS 2021 National Latin Exam Winners

Submitted

JCHS Latin students took the National Latin Exam in March. Five JCHS juniors won awards for their scores. Kirsten Day received the Gold Summa cum Laude Award, a certificate, and a gold medal. Kristen only missed one question on the test.

Siera Hodge received the Silver Maxima Cum Laude Award. She has also received a certificate and a silver medal, while Alexis Taylor received the Magna Cum Laude certificate for her test score.

Brianna Dunn and Seth Conder received certificates for their Cum Laude Award. Overall, the group scored very well. A Thank You and Congratulations are due to each student who took the exam.