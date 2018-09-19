JCHS 2018 homecoming court

-
- Freshmen attendant and 2018 underclassmen princess Chloe Capps enjoys the spotlight with her escort Corey Neely. Capps is from Mountain City, TN and is the daughter of Doug and Jennifer Taylor. Chloe is a member of the JCHS cheer team. Escorting Chloe this evening is. Corey is the son of Clay Neely of Laurel Bloomery. Corey plays football and basketball for the longhorns.
-
- Former queen Courtney Brooks, right, takes center stage with senior attendant and 2018 JCHS Homecoming Queen Jada Gentry, and her escort Weston Throop. Gentry is the daughter of Renee Gentry and the Late Robert Gentry of Shady Valley. Jada is a member of NHS, NTHS, HOSA, and Student Council. She is also the captain of the Longhorn Cheerleading team. Throop is the son of Buddy Throop and Sharon Bunton of Mountain City. He plays football and baseball for the Longhorns. He is also a member of Calvary Baptist Church.All Photos are by Tameula Trivett
-
- 2018 senior fall homecoming princess Savannah Bumgardner and her escort Tyler Norris smile to the camera during last week’s homecoming night. Bumgardner is the daughter of Jody and Jenn Bumgardner of Trade and Tess Farinella of Trade. Savannah participates in FFA, FCA, and is an active member of Dyson Grove Baptist Church. Tyler is the son of Debbie and Larry Dunn of Mountain City, TN. Tyler is a member of the Longhorn football team.
-
- Sophomore attendant Cindy Jones is the daughter of Judy and Kevin Cretsinger of Shady Valley. She is active in HOSA, Student Council, 4-H’s Honor Club, and her church Shady Valley Church of Christ. Her escort is Ethan Bower. Ethan is the son of Jeanie Bower and the late Tom Bower of Pleasant Valley. Ethan is a member of the JCHS football and basketball teams.
-
- Junior attendant Isabella Furches is a member of the JCHS cheer team, FCA, and Corinth Baptist Church. She is the daughter of Dallas Furches and Adriane Henley of Laurel Bloomery. She is being escorted by Jisaiah Webster of Mountain City. Jisaiah is the son of Joey and Lily Webster. He plays football and basketball for the longhorns.
-
- Katie McCulloch is the freshman daughter of Robbie and Kathy McCulloch of Mountain City. She is a member of the JCHS Volleyball team, HOSA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Katie is escorted by Zack Parsons. Zach plays basketball and football for the longhorns. He is also active in HOSA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and First Baptist Church. He is the son of Kevin and Ann Parsons of Mountain City.
-
- Senior attendant Renie Morrow is the daughter of Anne Morrow and Sonny Patterson of Mountain City. She participates in the ethics club, FCA, Student Council, 4-H Honor Club, NHS, Lifetime sports, and
FBLA. She also plays volleyball for the lady longhorns. Her escort is Troy Arnold of Doe. Troy is the son of Brian Arnold and Lisa Throop. He is the president of the lifetime sports club and plays football and basketball
for the Longhorns.
-
- Sophomore attendant Sadie Stout is the daughter of Chasity Hart and Joey Stout of Doe Valley. She is also a member of the lady longhorn’s basketball team, HOSA, FCA, and Roan Creek Baptist Church. Her escort is Stacy Greer, the son of Donald and Annette Greer of Mountain City. He plays longhorn baseball and football. He participates in FCA, and he is a member of First Christian Church.
-
- Junior attendant Sydney Souder is the daughter of Chopper and Joey Beth Souder of Doe Valley. She participates in FCA and the ethics club. She
serves as the vice president for the student council and is active in mission work, having taken four mission trips to Costa Rica. She also plays volleyball for the longhorns. Her escort is Jared Kimble. He is the son of Bobby and April Kimble of Laurel Bloomery. Jared also plays football and
basketball for the Longhorns.