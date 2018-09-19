JCHS 2018 homecoming court

Junior attendant Sydney Souder is the daughter of Chopper and Joey Beth Souder of Doe Valley. She participates in FCA and the ethics club. She serves as the vice president for the student council and is active in mission work, having taken four mission trips to Costa Rica. She also plays volleyball for the longhorns. Her escort is Jared Kimble. He is the son of Bobby and April Kimble of Laurel Bloomery. Jared also plays football and basketball for the Longhorns.