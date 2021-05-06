JCFM boasts of opening day success

Thanks to the almost perfect weather, Johnson County residents enjoy some shopping at the Johnson County Farmers Market last saturday at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City TN. The market marked a successful opening day with a nice turnout Photo submitted.

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Johnson County Farmers Market would like to thank all its supporters for coming out last week and making the market’s opening day a huge success. According to market organizers, “everyone enjoyed the perfect market weather, seeing old friends, and meeting new ones.”

“Our Grow Jo. Co. Kids garden class was also a huge success, with more than 30 children participating,” said market manager Christy Junge.

Junge also explained that it’s not too late to attend the class. Garden kits will be available for new participants when they visit.

“This week in the garden class, the kids will be planting tomato and basil seeds, so bring your kids to the market at 10:30 a.m.”

“In addition, the market will honor our Mothers for Mother’s Day,” she said, adding, “for the first 20 moms that come to market, we will be giving $5 in market tokens. Stop by the coordinator table when you arrive to pick up your tokens.”

As is the case, each week, patrons can expect to find a variety of fresh produce; local USDA-certified beef and pork, eggs, handmade crafts, jewelry, soaps, lotions, baked goods, plants, and so much more.

“Our musical guest will be Aaron Dingus, so come on out to Ralph Stout Park from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and hang out with us for a while, enjoy the music, the friends, and of course the shopping.”