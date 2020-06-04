It’s growing season in Mountain City

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

“It’s been a slow start to the growing season thanks to the late, hard frost and cool, wet weather,” said Johnson County Farmers Market Jennifer Skarsaune as she talked about the 2020 summer market season, but added that local farmers are “working hard to get their crops in and will start

having more fresh veggies to offer as summer gets underway in June.”

That is a piece of much-welcomed good news in a time of uncertainty, distraction, and upsetting reports from across the nation. Skarsaune mentioned that local farmers are facing other challenges, as well.Harbin Hills Farm came under new ownership earlier this year, and Jason and Daniell Bogard are busy making the farm their own as they are learning the ins and outs of growing in high tunnels and a different climate.

“You can expect a different line of veggies offered as they tailor what they grow to what their family enjoys eating,” Skarsaune said.

Additionally, over the winter, A Bushel & A Peck Farm moved from one side of the county to the other and have been busy getting operations set up in their new location. At the beginning of June, patrons can expect to find salad mix, greens, turnips, scallions, fresh herbs, and sauerkraut at the Market. A little later in the month, broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage should be available, and by the end of June, summer squash, zucchini, cucumbers, tomatoes, and beets might make an appearance.

“We have vendors offering beef, pork and lamb at the market as well as baked goods including bread, scones, bagels, cookies and tarts, jams, sauces, and apple cider vinegar,” she said. “We have soap, balms, and salves too. We are now accepting a limited amount of craft vendors each week. As a reminder, Skarsaune emphasized that the Johnson County Farmers Market does accept SNAP.

“We are currently doing a fundraising campaign to raise money to benefit food-purchasing assistance for SNAP, JOCO kids, and senior citizens for the Farmers Market,” she said. “Our goal is to provide a healthy food incentive program that doubles the value of food stamps spent at the Farmers Market. Every donated dollar helps families, helps farmers, and keeps food dollars in the local economy.”

Donations can be made on the JCFM website, at the Market on Saturday mornings or by contacting a board member or market manager.

Vendors are looking forward to serving everyone this summer, as they are all very grateful for the community support.