It’s great to have Good Neighbors

The 2022 Good Neighbor Award recipients were recognized on April 26 at the Christian Church Life Center in Mountain City. This special recognition is sponsored annually by Gamma Mu, the Johnson County Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. Submitted photo

Submitted by

Sheila Cruse

More than 100 guests attended the celebration of the sixteen fine students selected to receive this year’s Good Neighbor Award at the Christian Church Life Center on April 26, 2022. This special recognition is sponsored annually by Gamma Mu, the Johnson County Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is a professional honor society of women educators worldwide promoting excellence in education. Since 2015, the Johnson County Chapter has recognized students in the local Middle School for demonstrating personal qualities of neighborliness. The program was expanded to include 6th grade and high school students this year.

Students selected by their teachers and Principal are noted for their helpfulness, generosity of spirit, acceptance of others, humility, and compassion. These qualities are often overlooked, yet they are the qualities we hope our children embrace as they grow and mature.

The honored students were each presented with a framed certificate and a personalized copy of Shel Silverstein’s The Giving Tree from Gamma Mu, a flag flown in their honor over the state Capitol Building by Senator Jon Lundberg, and a Proclamation read in their honor on the floor of the House of Representatives from Representative Scotty Campbell, as well as gifts from Farmer’s State Bank and Johnson County Bank. Director of Schools Mischelle Simcox presented certificates, County Mayor Mike Taylor surprised each with a gift, and other community leaders sent letters of congratulations.

The students’ friends and families, Principals, and teachers attended to show their appreciation for the positive difference these young people make in their schools and community.

The following are the Good Neighbors for 2022:

Mountain City Elementary

Haidyn Farrow

Joey Jensen

Connor Wallace

Roan Creek Elementary

Ethan Cannon

Michael Mellon

Dylan Vanover

Doe Elementary

Walker Stoia

Laurel Elementary

Cayden Huskins

Johnson County Middle School

Emma Roark

Chandler Townsend

Darren Chappell

Jaylyn Wilson

Johnson County High School

Carson Brown

Emily Walker

Dominic Kelly

Shae DuPerry