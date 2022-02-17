Inmate, officer injured in separate stabbings within a week

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

The Tennessee Department of Corrections confirmed another violent incident at its Northeast Correctional Complex on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

TODC spokesperson Robert Reburn confirmed, that “there was an incident involving two inmates at NECX.”

One inmate was reportedly stabbed five times in the back and according to Reburn is being treated at hospital for injuries received as a result of the incident.

“TDOC’s office of investigations and Conduct is investigating,” Reburn said.

The latest assault comes on the heels of another attack on an officer lest than a week prior on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

In a statement, Reburn said that a “Correctional Officer was assaulted by an inmate. He was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released. The incident is still under investigation by TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct.”

The assault on a correctional officer at NECX is a sad reality check following Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s proposed FY 2022-23 budget, which included funding to support an increase of full-time employees at TDOC facilities. That number is a $3.8 million increase compared to FY 2021-22’s estimated budget and a $411,700 decrease from FY 2021-22’s ending budget.

While the effort to bring the violence and brutal incidents targeting correctional officers and fellow inmates are noble, the reality of the dangerous conditions at TDOC facilities, including NECX in Mountain City, TN, is screaming for attention.

“At least two sources have confirmed a correctional officer was stabbed inside a unit at Northeast Correctional Complex,” said Tennessee State Rep. Scotty Campbell (District 3).

Campbell stated that the officer has been treated and released and that he has requested a weapons check be conducted at NECX.

“There should not be weapons in prisons,” he said. “This is a problem in many places. Staff and inmates need a safer environment. I encourage Warden Boyd and TDOC to have weapons checks daily.”

Commenting on the ongoing efforts to hire more officers, Campbell added that the salary increase in December has led to some new hires and helped with employee retention.

“As for the salary increases made in December, we are very grateful for Gov. Lee’s commitment to helping shore up staffing levels and have seen vacancy numbers steadily trend downward across the state.

However, violent incidents such as the most recent stabbing of a correctional officer indicate that much more needs to be done before anyone can cry “Mission accomplished.”

In an interview with WJHL Channel 11, Campbell said, “I thought that the salary increase would help, and it has in terms of recruitment and retention of correctional officers, but there are other challenges clearly that need to be addressed. Personnel numbers, policies, you need to have enough staff to make sure that no inmate has a weapon at any time, 24/7.”

Campbell did acknowledge that NECX isn’t alone in the struggle referring to comments made by former TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker.

Parker reportedly stated “This staffing issue is not going to go away. We need to invest and become competitive in the job market, where we can hire high-quality people to fill these jobs that are most difficult on the best of days. To fill them with qualified people going forward, to operate a corrections department and stay on track with the good things we’ve seen.”

Sadly, Campbell summed up the condition at NECX when he said, “I’m disheartened that after all the public and private conversations we’ve had, a correctional officer stabbed here.”

Please look for more information and updates on the facility’s status in upcoming editions of The Tomahawk.

For those interested in careers with TDOC at NECX, information and applications can be found at www.tn.gov/correction. To find out more about NECX, call 727-7387 or visit tn.gov/correction and view its state prison listing.

For more information about Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) 5249 Highway 67 West, Mountain City, TN, please visit www.tn.gov/correction/sp/state-prison-list.