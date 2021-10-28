Inmate in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Tennessee Department of Corrections confirmed another violent incident at its Northeast Correctional Complex on Sunday, October 24, 2021

In a press release, TODC spokesperson Robert Reburn said that at around 12:30 p.m., there was an incident that “occurred between two inmates at the Northeast Correctional Complex that resulted in one of the inmates being assaulted by the other using a homemade weapon.”

Officials said that the assaulted inmate required outside medical treatment and was transported via ambulance to a local hospital. “He is in stable condition at this time,” Reburn said.

The recent incident comes at a time of scrutiny of the facility plagued with complaints of staff shortage and dangerous working conditions. Also, the incident occurred just days following a public meeting held in Mountain City attended by state, county, and city officials and many current and former NECX staff members and officers.

The meeting emphasized the clear and present danger at the complex affecting officers as well as inmates. Some worried about the lack of a functional Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT) present inside the prison at all times. These teams typically consist of officers specially trained and equipped to respond to high-risk situations, including riots, shakedowns for contraband, and security extractions of violent inmates.

To keep a close eye on things at NECX, State Representative Scotty Campbell promised to “continue to work to find ways to get the staff relief.”

The recent stabbing incident at NECX is another reminder that Campbell and TDOC officials have yet much to do to keep things under control while protecting staff and inmates.

Reburn said the victim’s condition is stable as of Monday, October 25, after being transported via ambulance outside medical care. Neither inmate involved in the incident has been identified.

For more information about Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) 5249 Highway 67 West, Mountain City, TN, please visit www.tn.gov/correction/sp/state-prison-list.