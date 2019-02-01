Imagination Library enjoys local support

By Tamas Mondovics

Accompanied by bright photos, the story of Penny Dale’s Big Brother, Little Brother, is a charming tale of sibling love as two brothers go about their day together playing games, wrestling, sharing a laugh, and more.

The Johnson County Imagination Library board is thankful for the support of the Johnson County Bank, as sponsors for the 2019 Hometown Label.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book-gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income. The plan was officially launched in Sevier County, Tennessee in 1995 and expanded statewide before reaching Johnson County in 2005.

The program is free to enroll in and is open to any Tennessee child from birth to five years of age. Penguin Random House mails the books out to families monthly, and special editions are printed specially for the program. The high-quality books received are suited for many years of bedtime stories and family time, which can lead to better literacy skills.

Well supported by the Johnson County community, the program is free to all Tennessee families with preschool age children.

To enroll in the program, parents can visit www.imaginationlibrary.com or visit the Johnson County Library.