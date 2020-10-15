Icenhour takes love of the game to the next level

By Tamas Mondovics

The saying is that “when you love what you do, you never work a day in your life,” or something like that. The old adage could not be more accurate in the case of one local resident whose love for the community, its students, and her hobby is much appreciated and valued by many.

“When I stepped onto the sidelines of Paul McEwen stadium three years ago, I never dreamed that I would become the sideline mom for so many kids,” said Joey Icenhour, while reflecting on discovering herself becoming one of the busiest high school sports fans in the county.

Icenhour found the sidelines as a personal photographer for her step-nephew, Tyler Norris, but her efforts and love of photography quickly turned into so much more.

“Two things that I am very compassionate about,” she said, “kids and sports, which turned into me being a sports photographer.”

Icenhour admitted that the past three years had been incredible thanks to some outside forces, including The Tomahawk Newspaper, local coaches, but most importantly, the parents and students.

“I love to support these kids, whether it be a pat on the back, a hug, drying tears, breakfast, or a quick pick-me-up snack,” she said. “These kids are my pride and joy.”

Icenhour also gives back to her community by buying meals for the student-athletes at local restaurants, like Hardee’s or Neva Grill.The latest hang out for a recognition luncheon as “her treat” was Farmer’s BBQ in the heart of Mountain City.

To sum up, her feelings and unconditional love for her work she is doing, Icenhour said, “I want to thank all of you for allowing me the opportunity to give back to these kids and our community.”

Icenhour can be seen at all local sporting events taking great photos that are featured weekly on the pages of The Tomahawk. Thanks for all that you do, Joey.