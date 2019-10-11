HVAC problem closes Roan Creek Elementary School for the day

By Tamas Mondovics

Roan Creek Elementary, 2410 Roan Creek Rd Mountain City, TN closed for the day after Johnson County emergency crews and Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fire alarm this morning (10-11-19).

On its website, Johnson County Schools officials stated, “Roan Creek Elementary School will be closed today (10-11-19) due to concerns with the heating and air system at the school. This schedule change impacts Roan Creek Elementary School only. All other schools in Johnson County will be in session and on a normal schedule.”

The call came in the County EECD-911 just before school opening during the morning drop-off time, which resulted in all students and school busses to be temporarily housed at the nearby Pleasant Grove Church parking lot.

Shortly after firefighters arrived, school officials desided that due to the nature of the problem on its HVAC system, the Roan Creek Elementary School to be closed for the rest of the day.