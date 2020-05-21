By Tamas Mondovics

EDITOR

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on Saturday, May 16, reporting the possibility of human remains found in Laurel Bloomery, TN. According to Sheriff Eddie Tester, investigators retrieved said remains and will send them for further investigation. Officers have searched the area for more evidence on the matter.

Following this release on Monday, May 19, 2020, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has also released additional information related to the discovery of human remains. Tester said that the remains had been delivered to ETSU’s William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for examination in Johnson City.

Under the direction of Director of Operations, Laura Beth Parsons, BS, F-ABMDI, the facility investigates cooperatively with, but independently from, law enforcement and prosecutors in the region to provide impartial and professional quality death investigation, and to document the circumstances, evidence, and contributing factors associated with cases that fall under Medical Examiner jurisdiction.

The Sheriff’s Office also emphasized that there is no threat to the general public. Investigators are working to gather other details and information. The incident remains an active case still under investigation. No further information is available at this time. More information will be published as it becomes available.