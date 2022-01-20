Human remains found in burned car in Johnson County

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Johnson County first responders discovered human remains inside a burned car on Willens Gap Road last Friday.

In a press release on January 14, 2022, authorities stated that the call came into Johnson County 911 at 9:33 p.m.

“According to preliminary information, deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and firemen from Second District Fire Department were dispatched to the Willens Gap Road area in reference to a vehicle fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, human remains were discovered inside the vehicle.

The Tennessee Bureau

of Investigation was contacted, and agents are

assisting the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation. The remains have been sent

for autopsy. Law Enforcement is working to gather details and facts related to this incident.”

The Tomahawk has reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office this week and was told that the nature of the incident is unknown, but assured that the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

For more information about the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, please visit www.johnsoncountysd.org.