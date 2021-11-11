Human remains found, IDed as man missing 2012

A 2013 a missing persons case out of Johnson County has come to a close. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Harry C. Rosenberg was reported missing on January 13, 2013. After extensive search efforts in the area of Gentry Creek Falls the efforts were terminated. According to the Sheriff’ Office the case remained open and every lead that was developed was followed.

In May of 2020 human remains were located and recovered in a wooded area off of Gentry Creek Road. Through investigative efforts, the remains were identified by DNA as being the remains of Harry C Rosenberg.