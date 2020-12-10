House fire leaves family in desperate need

A home on Crackers Neck road in Mountain City TN was the latest casualty of a fire that left little behind. The family is asking the community for their support and assistance. Facebook photo

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Less than a week after a fire destroyed a home on Rainbow Road, another family has found itself in need of support. In a Facebook post Lynn Allain has reached out to the community for assistance following a fire that destroyed her sister’s home, leaving family members in desperate need.

“My sister’s home burned down yesterday. She lost everything. All her children’s baby pictures, all her personal, irreplaceable sentimental things, everything she had bought for her children for Christmas. Everything she worked hard for years just gone in a matter of minutes. If you know of anywhere for rent, please let me know. If you would like to help, message Lauren Taylor Wright, or Ethan Bradley Woody. Kisha Woody has always helped others. She has a big heart that just got torn apart. Most of all we need prayer for them to heal and move forward.

Kisha wears size 10 in pants,9 in shoes and large in tops. Her husband wears size 32,32 in men’s, 11 1/2 or 12 in shoes, large in tops. Her son wears size small in tops, 28/29 or 29/30 in pants, not sure on shoe sizes yet.

Please mail or take donations to 307 Hillside Rd. Mountain City TN 37683, this is her daughters address.

We are asking that any donations be taken or mailed to 732 Rainbow Road, Mountain City Tennessee, 37683 this is her mother-in-law’s home, where she is currently staying until housing is found. We are going to work on finding her a home this week. She is staying with her mother in law in Mountain City. Anything will be appreciated. Thank you so much for caring.”