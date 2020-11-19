Hometown Service Coalition adds to Board, focuses on fundraising

Submitted by JC Lowe

Hometown Service Coalition

Hometown Service Coalition, Johnson County’s newest nonprofit service organization, is growing rapidly and increasing its community outreach. Established primarily to help “those who serve,” HSC has recently bolstered its Board of Directors by adding several prominent local community leaders: Joe Herman, Caroline Roark, and Tate Davis.HSC has also undertaken a new fundraising effort.

The Coalition recently received generous commitments of $2,000 from the Watauga Watershed Alliance and $5,000 from an anonymous donor.Each donor requested that HSC use these funds to raise at least an equal amount of matching contributions. The idea is to help motivate the community’s generosity as quickly as possible. Both donations were earmarked toward the Mountain City/Johnson County Community Center.

As reported previously, the Community Center recently lost its three-year grant of over $50,000 annually under Tennessee’s Lottery for Education: Afterschool Programs (LEAPs).LEAPs’ overall goal is to provide Tennessee students with academic enrichment opportunities that reinforce and complement the regular academic program. The loss of this LEAPs funding is a severe blow to the Community Center’s budget, as the local government is well aware. HSC looks to supplement that loss and hopefully play a more significant role in the Community Center’s funding going forward. HSC’s new Board members are outspoken about the organization.

“It’s an honor for me to serve on HSC’s Board of Directors,” Joe Herman, the local owner, and operator of Danny Herman Trucking. “Johnson County and its people have been great not only to our business but also our family.”

Herman stated that he views serving on HSC’s Board as an “opportunity” to give back to the community.” Caroline Roark echoed these sentiments, describing herself as “very pleased” both to be part of HSC and with the opportunity of working alongside the other Board members and serving the community. Roark was attracted to the idea of the Community Center being HSC’s “initial priority.”

“Through that effort and as HSC develops and expands its vision,” Roark said, adding, “we will be able to enrich the lives of Johnson County’s residents.”

Tate Davis felt similarly and said, “The young people being served by the Community Center are the future of Johnson County, whose lives will be made brighter through the efforts of Hometown Service Coalition. I cannot think of a more important way to serve our community and am deeply honored to be part of HSC.”