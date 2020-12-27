Hometown Service brings warmth to a Shady Valley family

By Jill Penley

Freelance Writer

During the week of Thanksgiving, as people prepared to come together, enjoy a nice meal, and create memories, Hometown Service Coalition was busy assembling a group of volunteers to work alongside the Johnson County Cancer Support Group to assist a local family whose house was not equipped to face winter temperatures.

The home occupants, a 90+ year young senior and her son who has cancer and other health issues, watched as the volunteers worked throughout the week to

winterize and install siding on the small house.

“I find no greater pleasure than watching groups and businesses come together to make something positive happen,” said John Cunningham, President of Hometown Service Coalition. “That’s the primary mission of HSC, and I wanted my family to lead by example with this project. I am happy to report that

the homeowners were shocked when cold drafts stopped waking them up at night. This is what I want HSC to do across Johnson County.”

With a generous donation from Big John’s Closeout of synthetic house wrap and caulk, the community volunteers spent 139 hours rehabilitating the house. The Johnson County Cancer Support Group covered the additional costs thanks to the generosity of their donors.

Cunningham and his family rolled up their sleeves and helped see the project to fruition. Lisa McQueen Cunningham, Carlie Cunningham Holzmeister, Joe Holzmeister, Diane Cole, John Cole, Keith McParland, Keith Miller, and Charles McQueen also helped as the home was wrapped, caulked, the windows covered with thick plastic. The crew succeeded in covering the entire house with wood siding, including trimming out

all joints, windows, and doors.

“Volunteering to help a local family in need brings me joy, especially at Thanksgiving,” said John Cole, one of the project’s volunteers. “I was just glad to be a part of it!”

As Hometown Service begins to expand in their mission, they welcome group collaborations with others that are also meeting needs in Johnson County. “The generous level of giving by donors has made the launch of HSC successful,” said board member Kim Reece, “and the continued support is the key to assisting more families in need of a hand up in our community.”

Anyone willing to volunteer or contribute unique talents and skills can find more information at www.hometownservice.org. Hometown Service Coalition is also on Facebook. Hometown Service Coalition needs the capital to meet grant funding requirements to affect systemic improvements in the community.

Monetary donations can be sent to PO Box 331, Mountain City, TN 37683. “Times are tough for everyone,” said Cunningham, “but incredibly tougher for some.”