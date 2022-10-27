Homeschool group hosts first-ever Pinewood Derby

Derby cars being placed on the starting line Saturday afternoon for the MBC (Mountain Bible Church) Homeschool Collective first-ever Pinewood Derby. Photo by Tamas Mondovics

By Jinifer Rae

Freelance Writer

“The race is on!” Those words were heard amid the din of happy children laughing and waving checkered race flags as they excitedly cheered on their friends. The excitement was high last Saturday at Mountain Bible Church, located at 1923 Hwy. 421 N., when local homeschoolers gathered for MBC (Mountain Bible Church) Homeschool Collective’s very first Pinewood Derby.

Pinewood Derbies have a rich heritage of bringing people together. In 1953 a man named Don Murphy was looking for a fun activity he could do with his son for their Cub Scout pack. From those humble beginnings, the Pinewood Derby has grown to be a nationwide event.

In churches and town halls across America, folks come together to race the seven-inch cars they have built out of pinewood. Ramps for the cars to race down vary in length and size, but the concept remains the same: the first car to cross the finish line is the winner.

Even though the concept of Pinewood Derby is not a new phenomenon, the event was very special. The day’s activities were sponsored by the MBC Homeschool Collective: a group of parents who homeschool their children working together for a common goal.

With the rise in parents homeschooling their children, there was a need for more activities outside the (home) classroom. “Homeschooling has exploded,” said one of the church Elders and event organizer, Jonathan Mangum. “We wanted to support and encourage the homeschooling community by expanding activities for the students.”

In addition to expanding the curriculum, the Pinewood Derby allowed parents of homeschooled children to meet other parents.

“We had a great turnout,” said Mangum. “It was a chance for new families to make some connections.”

MBC Homeschool Collective has many more events in the planning. “We are going to have a science fair at the end of January,” said Mangum.