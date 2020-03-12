Hill urges Volunteer Fire Dept. to apply for new state grants

Press Release

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — House Commerce Committee Chairman Timothy Hill (R-Blountville) is urging volunteer fire departments across the Third House District to apply for state funding through the newly established Volunteer Firefighter Equipment & Training Grant Program.

Created through House Bill 518 — sponsored by Chairman Hill in 2019 — the program funds $500,000 for the purchase of firefighting equipment for our volunteer fire departments or to assist them with local match requirements for federal grants that can be used for equipment.

To qualify, all departments must be recognized by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and have a staff comprised of at least 51 percent of volunteer personnel.

“Tennessee’s volunteer fire departments are critical lifelines for citizens in our rural communities,” said Chairman Hill. “This grant program will allow them to obtain new resources to enhance the services they offer so they can better serve those who rely on them for lifesaving services.”

All applications must be received by 5 p.m. (CST) on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Last year, Hill proudly partnered with AT&T to secure $1,500 in additional funding for three Northeast Tennessee volunteer fire departments. These funds were also used to offer additional support to the heroic men and women that serve their communities as volunteer firefighters and emergency responders.

Timothy Hill is Chairman of the House Commerce Committee. He is also a member of the House Calendar & Rules Committee, as well as the Business, Utilities, Banking & Investments, and Life & Health Insurance Subcommittees. Hill represents Tennessee House District 3, which includes Johnson, and part of Carter and Sullivan Counties. Hill can be reached by email at: [email protected] or by calling (615) 741-2050. For more about the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment & Grant Program, please visit www.tn.gov/commerce/fire/departments/grant-opportunities.