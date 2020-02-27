Heritage Hall exceeds $10K match grant

By Meg Dickens

STAFF WRITER

Heritage Hall continues to improve and grow during 2020. Earlier this year, the theatre began adding over $50,000 in improvements in honor of its 15th year. Now a January promise from the Johnson County Community Foundation (JCCF) is coming to fruition. JCCF established a $10,000 Challenge Matching Grant for the Heritage Hall Capital Fundraising Campaign. In only two weeks, Mountain City donors not only met the goal, but they also exceeded all expectations.

The Johnson County Community Foundation has been making donations in the form of gifts and scholarships to the community since 2001. Members presented Heritage Hall representatives with a $10,000 check on Monday, February 17, in the Johnson County Library meeting room.

The Heritage Hall Capital Fundraising Campaign exists to fund new sound equipment. Heritage Hall started installing 20 new custom JBL brand speakers to improve sound quality earlier this year. This project is still in phase one and will cost an estimated $70,000.

“On behalf of everyone on the board, we want to thank our sponsors, patrons, and our community for supporting us over the last 15 years. This project has been a long and drawn-out process, but when we finally present this investment to our community, it will all be worth it,” said Vice President Chase McGlamery.

Heritage Hall will continue to fundraise to improve the attendee experience. To encourage donations, Heritage Hall added incentives and promotional benefits to those who participate in this campaign. Heritage Hall is planning a special fundraising event on Saturday, April 4, with the doors opening at 6 PM. The Famous Unknowns will perform music from the ‘50s through the ‘90s after a silent auction.

According to Heritage Hall Board Member Randy Dandurand, the auction has top tier items such as famous athlete’s signed sports paraphernalia and other high-class options. Attendees will also have a chance to win two season passes to Heritage Hall. Keep in mind that donation incentives will continue, and that money received goes straight into hall maintenance and improvements. They are currently working with the Johnson County School Board to replace the shared building’s awning.

Heritage Hall Theatre is a nonprofit organization owned by the town of Mountain City and designated as a Parks and Recreation organization. See more information on donating to the Heritage Hall Capital Fundraising Campaign at www.heritagehalltheatre.org. For more details, contact Dandurand at 901-628-5957 or the theatre at 727-7444.