Health opportunities at the Senior Center

Danado Saltarelli,RN (Senior Center Volunteer) does weekly blood pressure checks and sugar glucose tests. From Ballad Health, Heatherly Sifford and Rehab Therapy Manager Lynne Livesay have been offering free classes to seniors in honor of Fall Prevention Month. Submitted photos.

This fall, the Johnson County Senior Center is working towards increased mental and physical safety for its members. The Center provides a large variety of activities and services that help make this a reality. Some are available weekly, like the fitness room, while others are offered for a limited time.

Trauma Prevention

Ballad Health Trauma Injury Prevention Specialist Heatherly Sifford and Rehab Therapy Manager Lynne Livesay have been offering free classes to seniors in honor of Fall Prevention Month. So far, those have included home safety, physical therapy focusing on balance and strength, and medication safety and management. There is one more class available on physical therapy in session on September 27. This class will focus on eye diseases and community safety.

Sifford also provided open QPR training for anyone in the community this month to teach locals how to recognize potential warning signs for suicide. September is also Suicide Prevention Month. See last week’s article in The Tomahawk for more information on that training.

Blood Pressure and Glucose Checks

The Center offers free blood pressure and blood glucose checks twice a week. Pam and Danado help members keep track of their numbers and judge whether they fall within a healthy range from the results. Both high blood pressure and high sugar levels can lead to complications in people of any age. Keeping an eye on it can be vital.

Various Health Checks

The Center offers a variety of different health events whenever the chance arrives. For example, there will be a flu clinic sponsored by Adams Pharmacy on October 20. In November, there will be a health clinic offering full panel bloodwork for only $10.

Socialization

Studies show that men- tal health affects physical health. Seniors gather togeth- er for trips, activities, and general socialization through the Center. Those that cannot travel receive calls through the Phone Buddy system and small tokens to show they are in others’ thoughts. For example, seniors colored pictures for National Color- ing Day and sent them to shut-ins within the community. The Center, its staff, and its members work to make sure everyone feels appreciated and like part of the family.

For more information on the Johnson County Senior Center and its resources, visit johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com or check out our social media.