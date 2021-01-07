Health departments offer COVID-19 vaccination for residents age 75 and older

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

In a recent press release the Tennessee Department of Health officials announced that all seven rural county health departments in the Northeast Region began registering residents age 75 and above to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as supplies become available. Johnson County residents wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccination should call their local health department 423-727-9731 to register.

“Callers will be asked to provide their name, date of birth and a phone number to be notified of the appointment date and time,” the release stated.

Some locations have started providing COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, January 2, for those who registered that day. Vaccinations will also be offered on future dates as vaccine supplies allow. Individuals aged 75 and older who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccination should call their local health department between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, to register to receive the vaccine.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee counties “may progress through COVID-19 vaccination phases at different times, depending on supply of COVID-19 vaccines and demand for them. TDH also would like to remind all Tennesseans that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.

Contact information for health departments in the Northeast Region is as follows:

Johnson County Health Dept.

423-727-9731

Carter County Health Dept.

423-543-2521

Greene County Health Dept.

423-798-1749

Unicoi County Health

423-743-9103

Washington County Health Dept.

423-975-2200