Group promises ongoing support and funding for local community projects

Johnson County residents enjoy the Hometown Service Coalition’s First Annual Community Day and 5k Fun Walk. According to the organization, over 100 people participated in the walk to help towards upgrades to Cunningham Park. Photo by Dennis Shekinah

By Bonnie Davis Guy

Freelance Writer

One of the most recent up-and-coming groups, Hometown Service Coalition (HSC) is not only proving to live up to its current promises of community support but is committed to doing just that for years to come. Thus far, HSC has sponsored clean-up events along roads and waterways and improvements at the Johnson County Senior Center.

“We hope to assist with funding for projects needed in Johnson County through grant writing efforts, corporate sponsorships, and events such as this one,” said HSC Director John Cunningham, adding, “our local businesses had been more than generous in sponsorships and participating with booths, vendors and equipment such as tents.”

When asked about corporate sponsorships, Cunningham said that the group had hoped to gain sponsorships in the future, but the larger corporations in Johnson county had not participated. Cunningham emphasized that due to the area’s economic situation, there were grants and service programs that could be tapped into once the county secured the funds required for participating. An example of the fund’s requirement could be five to ten percent from the local government with the remaining funds from the grant or organizations.

The “wish” list for the Coalition includes raising enough funds to replace and update the playground equipment at Cunningham Park. The current equipment is 35 plus years old and no longer meets the updated standards for playground equipment. HSC would also like to assist with resurfacing the tennis courts and installing a multi-game area for shuffleboard and pickleball.

Assisting both the Community Center and Senior Center with projects and needs is also on the list. Last but certainly not least is to help with funding for the Mountain City swimming pool.

“These are all areas in our community that need repairs and updates,” Cunningham said. “Again, the Coalition’s goal is to work with the government to fund these needs.”

For more information about Hometown Service Coalition, please visit www.hometownservice.org.