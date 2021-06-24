Greer poised to shine at Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition

In 2019 Johnson County’s own DeAnna Greer was named Miss Appalachian Highlands. DeAnna is now focused on the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition and her future. Submitted photo

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

She was given an opportunity of a lifetime when crowned Miss Appalachian Highlands in September 2019. Now, the talented young lady, DeAnna Greer, 19, is poised, focused and excited to compete at the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition in Memphis, TN.

“I’ve showcased my talents in my community by serving and making that my top priority for two years,” she said. “Having the opportunity of a lifetime to me is a one-time shot at making this count by giving it my all while being myself.”

With the strong support of her mom Kelly, who has always been by her side DeAnna will be chasing the Miss Tennessee title July 1 -July 3. The week of June 27-June 30, DeAnna, along with 29 of the most beautiful women across the state, will be volunteering in Memphis by participating in the Beatle Parade to help celebrate the 100 years of Miss America. All of it will lead up to one big night to see who gets to bring home the crown.

It is noteworthy that DeAnna’s aspirations go beyond the upcoming event. Growing up, she had the dream of being crowned Miss Tennessee with hopes that would lead to her ultimate dream of capturing the title of Miss America.

“I’m not after the sparkly crown and sash just to put up on a shelf,” she said, “but rather the opportunity to travel the state of Tennessee by leaving a handprint on those who I meet along the journey. I want to be an effective role model in my community, state, and nation so that I can impact as many people as possible.”

DeAnna emphasized that volunteerism has been a huge part of her life, including seven years of accumulating more than 3,000 hours of community service through her platform S.T.O.P. and Serve (Serving to Teach Others Passion). She says she created and developed the platform four years ago when a tragedy struck her life.

“My friend’s life was taken by cancer leading me to sadness. I knew I had to find some way to keep myself going in a positive direction in life, so I currently serve as the CEO of the National 501c3 Non-Profit Organization.”

So what is in store for this young woman?

“Miss America Organization is ranked No.1 as the largest scholarship provider among women, and this will impact my future by leading me through school and help fund my future business,” she said. “I plan to obtain my cosmetology license and open my own salon one day. The scholarships I receive will have a huge helping hand in putting me through college to lead me to my future career ambition.”

It is also noteworthy that DeAnna has no intention to use the local support only to take her talent and skills elsewhere. “I plan to work at Uptown Hair here in Johnson County until I get to the point that I can buy my own home and open my salon at my house in Mountain City.”

DeAnna sends her heart out to everyone who has supported her through this journey by donating to her non-profit organization.

“Thank you for the texts, calls, and overall showing the love that I feel for the great citizens of Mountain City, Tennessee.”

To personally keep up with her journey as well as her Miss Tennessee Week, follow her Facebook page at Miss America 2.0 Miss Appalachian Highlands 2020 DeAnna Greer, and Instagram @miss_appalachian_highlands.

Congratulations DeAnna. We wish you the best.