Gov. Lee announces salary increase for Tennessee correctional officers

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a competitive 37 percent salary increase for new Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) correctional officers, amid nationwide staffing challenges, effective December 16, 2021.

“As we face staffing shortages across the country, rewarding officers with competitive pay will ensure we recruit and retain the most highly qualified individuals in our workforce,” said Gov. Lee. “These Tennesseans play a crucial role in ensuring public safety, and we remain committed to valuing their important work.”

The 37 percent salary increase for new TDOC correctional officers will raise annual starting pay to $44,500. Current security staff will receive a minimum 15 percent pay increase.

Hearing the news of Gov. Lee’s action to resolve the staffing challenges across the state, and pleased The Tomahawk Newspaper’s initial and continuous coverage and reporting of the challenges and ongoing dangerous conditions at the prison, Rep. Scotty Campbell R-Mountain City District 3 expressing his feeling in a direct email message to The Tomahawk Newspaper.

“I have been advocating for safer conditions for those working and housed at Northeast Correctional Complex,” Campbell said. “This does not resolve all of the issues, but this is a major step in the right direction.”

Additionally, TDOC provides a competitive benefits package including insurance coverage and retirement benefits; paid holidays and vacation; tuition reimbursement and college degree programs; equipment and uniforms provided and overtime and compensatory time pay.

TDOC promises to continue to offer a $5,000 hiring bonus and part-time opportunities for current or retired law enforcement to meet staffing needs.

“The men and women who work in facilities across Tennessee are dedicated public servants,” said TDOC Interim Commissioner Lisa Helton. “This salary increase makes our agency more competitive in attracting new talent and is a well-deserved raise for those currently serving our state.”

Individuals interested in a TDOC career can find more information and apply at www.tn.gov/correction.

For more information regarding this historic announcement as well as career opportunities with TDOC, visit our website: https://www.tn.gov/correction/news.html.