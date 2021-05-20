Good Neighbor awardees enjoy spotlight at drive-through event

Members of the Johnson County Good Neighbor Award group host award recipients during a recent drive-through event in Mountain City TN. Submitted photo.

Staff Report

Each year, the Johnson County Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International sponsors the Good Neighbor Award, which recognizes students in our middle school for their compassion, generous spirit, and willingness to help others whenever they see a need. This year’s recipients were Jackson Clifton, Charity Weaver, Gunner Hutchins, Payton Grizzle, Noah McQueen, Katie Timbs, and Landon Searls.

Due to COVID restrictions, the traditional gathering was not possible. Instead, they planned a drive-thru reception, and each chapter member was able to join in the gift-giving and offer personal congratulations.

Senator Jon Lundberg sent each recipient a flag that flew over the Tennessee Capitol Building in their honor, and Rep. Scotty Campbell honored them with a Proclamation read on the floor of the Tennessee House of Representatives in recognition of their kind deeds.

Each student received a framed certificate and a personalized copy of Shel Silverstein’s The Giving Tree in addition to letters from local leaders and gifts from local businesses.