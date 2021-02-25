Eighth grade student Payton Grizzle receives the January Good Neighbor Award. Photo submitted

Submitted

Good Neighbor Award is given to a deserving student at Johnson County Middle School by the Gamma Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. January’s winner is 8th grader, Payton Grizzle.

Payton is described as being “a mature young man who thinks of others before himself. He appreciates the rules of the school and strives to follow them. Payton is a pleasure to be around and a pleasure to get to know.The Good Neighbor Award recognizes students in the middle school who are recommended by the staff for having qualities that would make them a good neighbor like kindness, respect, and a willingness to help others.

Everyone was all smiles as Andy Wright, representing Gamma Mu, presented Payton with letters of congratulations along with Teresa Stansberry, Principal of JCMS.