Girl Scout Cookies bring a smile to seniors

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Girl Scout cookies and the Johnson County Senior Center had become a match made in heaven last week when Stephanie Burton, Experience Manager of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians, delighted many with the delivery of several cases of Girl Scout cookies to the senior center.

“The cookies were distributed to some of the senior members who have continued to shelter in place in our county,” Johnson County Senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger said. “Needless to say, these cookies brightened the day of those seniors who received a box.

According to Motsinger, the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians serves 46 counties from southwest Virginia through East Tennessee, and into north Georgia, including Johnson County. The council consists of 10,523 girls and 5,357 adult members, while three troops are active in Johnson County.Thanks to the pandemic, Girls Scouts in the region continue to be busy by working on badges virtually. All of the Girl Scout badges meet TN Ready Standards, and parents can visit the website, www.girlscoutcsa.org, to check it out.

“The Johnson County Senior Center is looking forward to partnering with the troops to help scouts earn badges by incorporating our senior members,” Motsinger said.

COVID-19 interrupted the annual cookie sales. Businesses are being allowed to purchase cookies by the case (12 boxes) at a discount and provide a sweet treat for employees, coworkers, friends, customers, or even donating to the community. To place an order, call 1.800.474.1912 or email [email protected]