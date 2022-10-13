G.B.Grayson honored with Tennessee Pathway Music Marker

By Jinifer Rae

Freelance Writer

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, music legend G.B. Grayson will be honored with a Tennessee Music Pathway Marker. The unveiling begins at 1 pm downtown Mountain City on Church Street and Main Street.

Tennessee has been known as the soundtrack state since so many styles, and sounds have come from here, including blues, country, rock and roll, bluegrass, gospel, and rockabilly. The Tennessee Department of Tourism launched the Music Markers Pathways in 2018 to connect visitors with the state’s rich musical heritage. The prestigious honor is bestowed on cities across the state to identify the unique musical heritage of small towns and features hundreds of landmarks from seven genres of music. The first marker was bestowed to Mountain City in 2019 and commemorated Tom “Clarence” Ashley.

This will be Mountain City’s second time being honored by the state of Tennessee with a new Tennessee Music Pathway Marker. “Our community is honored to have G.B Grayson included in the Tennessee Music Pathways program,” said Cristy Dunn, Director of Johnson County Center for the Arts, “it is super exciting to receive two.” To be given a second marker solidifies what Johnson County fans already knew: Johnson County has a musical history and heritage like no other.

The Blind Fiddler, G.B. Grayson, was one of the most influential recording artists of the twentieth century. Grayson was known for playing the fiddle “archaic” style, holding it against his shoulder instead of under his

chin. Grayson’s early recordings are known worldwide and are among the most

emulated and covered in

early country music, including Train 45, Handsome Molly, and Cacklin’ Hen. Although first recorded by Grayson after his uncle

arrested Tom Dooley in

1958, the Kingston Trio recorded “The Ballad of Tom Dooley,” making it a number-one hit. “G.B. Grayson’s career was cut tragically short in a car accident, but among the forty-odd songs he recorded, nearly all have become standards of Bluegrass and Old Time music with re-releases all over the world,” said Dunn.

The marker is the latest addition to the “Musical Heritage Mural Mile” walking tour through downtown Mountain City. For more information, www.tnvaction.com or to enjoy a virtual tour www.longjourneyhome.net/muralmile