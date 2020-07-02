Former County leader passes

By Jill Penley

Freelance Writer

George Lowe was a fixture in the Doe Valley farming community, but he was a lot more. Lowe, who died last week, was elected to several leadership positions in Johnson County, including serving on the County Board of Commissioners, County Road Commissioner, and County Executive, now called County Mayor, from 1990-1998.He also was elected to serve on the Mountain Electric Board of Directors for over 35 years and on Tennessee Community Services Agency Statewide Board of Directors for several years.

“George will be greatly missed in this community,” said Mike Taylor, Johnson County Mayor. “I had the privilege of serving with him on the County Commission. He possessed a vast amount of knowledge about government and how it functioned, but he also coupled that with an immense love for his country and the people of Johnson County.”

County Attorney Perry L. Stout says he got to know Lowe during Lowe’s final term as a county commissioner. “Even after he left office, he continued to come by the office and visit from time to time,” recalls Stout, who said he always took time to talk about county business. “He was a wealth of knowledge and a good friend.”

In addition, Lowe served as a member of the Taylorsville Masonic Lodge #243 F&AM for more than 50 years and inspired others to go on through the Scottish Rite degrees.

Jim Gilley, WMCT radio station manager, says he could go on and on about George Lowe. “He was a loyal friend, and he had a great sense of humor,” said Gilley, “but he will be best remembered as someone whose heart was always toward the folks of Johnson County.”