Food Lion supports Senior Center with sizable donation

Food Lion management staff along with Johnson County and Senior Center representatives pose for a photo last week in Mountain City, TN. Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has donated $3,500 to support meal delivery for needy members of the Senior Center. Photo submitted

Tamas Mondovics

Editor

The Johnson County Senior Center has received $3,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed local neighbors in their time of need. The Senior Center will reportedly use the gift to purchase and distribute frozen meals each week to the most in need seniors in Johnson County. Center Director Kathy Motsinger said that meals are being delivered all over the county from Trade to Butler and even Shady Valley.

“We are so grateful to Food Lion Feeds for their financial support for this endeavor,” she said. “We started this program when COVID-19 broke out. We have served over 80 individuals weekly with this program but have reduced the frozen meal deliveries to 40 at this time because of funding. With this grant donation, we can continue the frozen meal deliveries until the end of August.”

Motsinger promises to work diligently to find other resources to help more of our seniors that are most in need.

“We will not just forget about these older adults that are homebound,” she said. “We are determined to make sure they will have all the food and resources they need.”

The Senior Center is grateful to Food Lion of Mountain City, TN that has helped them weekly with the much-needed service.

“They have exceeded our expectations of this grant process,” Motsinger said. “They have ordered meals weekly and made sure we have food waiting when we go to pick up for deliveries. They have provided extra bakery items for our deliveries and even donated new magazines, puzzle books, cards, and bingo prizes.”

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants.

“We can’t thank them enough for all they have done and continue doing for the Johnson County Senior Center,” Motsinger said.

Please call the senior center at 423-727-8883 if you need information or resources to help with food insecurities.