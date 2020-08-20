Food Lion and Johnson County Schools welcomes teachers back to school

Submitted

MOUNTAIN CITY/JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn.— On Thursday August 13th Food Lion partnered with Johnson County School by sponsoring a program called “Breakroom in a Bag.” This was a collaboration between Food Lion of Mountain City and the Johnson County Schools’ Coordinated School Health. Every school in the district received a “Breakroom in a Bag,” each containing donated supplies for teachers such as coffee, crackers, fruit, granola bars, juice and water.

“Food Lion in Mountain City is honored to be able to welcome our teachers and staff back to school by delivering the Breakroom in a Bag to each school in the Johnson County School system, as well as the Central Office staff.” Stated, Keith Childress, Store Manager Food Lion #1493. “It is a small token of our appreciation for what teachers do each and every day; shape and develop the minds of our students for future success in life. With the uncertainty of Covid 19 and the ever-evolving methods of how they will be able to teach this year, it was important for us to partner with Coordinated School Health to offer a small sense of normalcy by stocking their breakrooms. We appreciate our school system employees and everything that they do.”

Johnson County has approximately 200 teachers across six schools. As Johnson County Schools transitions to virtual learning teachers across the district are finding new ways to engage their students. This partnership with Food Lion is just one example of how our community has stepped up to support our school system and out teachers during this difficult time.

“We are very appreciative of Food Lion for their generous donation for our teachers and staff.” Stated Director of Schools Dr. Mischelle Simcox. “It is great to have such a wonderful community partner and see our community stepping up to support our teachers during this new and unfamiliar time.”