Flags for Heroes honor solders

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

For the ninth time since its inception, an impressive display of 101 flags cover the front lot of the Johnson County courthouse in the heart of Mountain City TN, Memorial Day weekend honoring the natives who were killed or missing in action (KIA/ MIA) in wars from the Spanish American War forward to present.

The display is possible thanks to a local project Flags for Heroes and the members of the Iron Mountain Riders (IMR), the support of Worley Hall VFW Post #6908 and the Johnson County Veterans Affairs Office,

The project is in place to remember and honor Johnson County natives who were killed or missing in action (KIA/ MIA) by placing American flags and crosses, with the name and branch of service for each veteran.

According to William “Bill” McGuire of Mountain City, 101 flags were on display for three days this Memorial Day and will also cover the same lot during Veterans Day weekend representing those either KIA or MIA.

“We owe the Veterans and their families a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid,” McGuire said. “We salute them for their service.”

McGuire emphasized that, while the “Flags for Heroes” project is not the first philanthropic event that the IMR has it became a much-favored tradition, when he said, “We are pleased with the strong support and appreciation that we continue to receive from residents who visit the memorial and from visitors who are just traveling through.”