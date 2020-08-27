Financial relief for agricultural and forestry businesses announced

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

MOUNTAIN CITY, TN— The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will begin a Commodity Distribution September 23, 2020 at the First Christian Church at 401 West Main Street. Items will be distributed through a Drive-thru option on a first come, first served basis, to income eligible households until all commodities are gone.

The arrangement will provide for the safety of recipients as well as the volunteers and staff. All recipients must be residents of Tennessee. This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

Each recipient must have an Orange colored commodity ID card in order to pick up their commodities. An ID card is obtained by completing an application at the Neighborhood Service Center.

“We strongly encourage each recipient to complete the application the week prior to the date of your distribution, this will reduce your wait time during the distribution,” organizers said.

Staff will be available on site during the Distribution to assist in acquiring a commodity card. If someone is picking up commodities, for someone else they must have the person’s ID card and be authorized on their application; limits to pickup are ten (10) orders.

The distribution will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will end at 12:00 p.m. or earlier if food is no longer available.

Misrepresentation of need, or sale or exchange of USDA commodities is prohibited and could result in a fine, imprisonment, or both. USDA’s Emergency Food Assistance Program is available to all eligible recipients regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability.

Head quartered in Kingsport at the VO Dobbins Complex, UETHDA has been providing the tools, education, and support for a better life for over 50 years.

The agency is one of thousands of Community Action Agencies in the United States operated by the National Community Action Partnership. UETHDA serves eight counties in northeast Tennessee: Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Hancock, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi.

UETHDA has a variety of programs from emergency assistance to more long terms paths for self-sufficiency, including national programs such as Head Start, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) and more. UETHDA operates nine neighborhood service centers in those eight counties.

To learn more visit

www.uethda.org.